The Chevy Avalanche which was the key link to Gilgo beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann was visible to many

ByVrinda Rastogi
Jul 17, 2023 09:57 PM IST

The key piece of evidence that linked Rex Heuermann to the Gilgo Beach murders was parked in plain sight and seen by many.

Over the course of 18 months, Suffolk Country painstakingly built a case against Rex Heuermann, a suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial murders. A damning piece of evidence against him was a distinctive first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche.

Gilgo murders suspect Rex Heuermann's truck parked in plain sight
Gilgo murders suspect Rex Heuermann's truck parked in plain sight

A witness reported that they saw the Chevy pull up to victim Amber Costello’s West Babylon, Long Island home. This happened around September 2, 2010, when she was last seen.

This vital piece of evidence was actually hiding in plain sight! Neighbors, passersby, and even users of online street mapping sites saw the Chevy.

According to the court documents procured by The Post, the key breakthrough in this 13-year search for the Gilgo Beach killer came when a registration search last March showed that the local married dad of two owned a first-generation model of the truck.

“This was significant, because a witness to the disappearance of [murder victim] Amber Costello identified a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche as the vehicle believed to have been driven by her killer,” a bail application said.

Last year, Costello’s pimp revealed this detail uring an interview with a special task force, as Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told the Daily News this Saturday.

A pick-up truck with the same make and early model was later determined to be registered to Heuermann and was seen getting towed from the architect’s Massapequa home on Friday.

Twelve years later, the truck was still registered to Heuermanin 2022 who made no effort to get rid of it.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
