The Founder of the Vitamin Shoppe Wants $89 Million for His Hamptons Home

It pays to take your vitamins.

Jeffrey Horowitz, founder of the nutritional supplements retailer the Vitamin Shoppe, is putting his oceanfront Hamptons estate on the market for $89 million.

The 3.5-acre property in Sagaponack, N.Y., has a nine-hole golf course, said listing agent Ryan Serhant of Serhant brokerage, who has the listing with colleague Kieran Brew. The property’s two parcels are also available separately: The 2 acres containing the house are priced at $75 million, while the golf course on 1.5 acres can be had for $15 million.

Horowitz and his wife, Helen Horowitz, bought the land in the mid-1990s for about $2.68 million and built the estate in 1998, according to property records.

The Horowitzes declined to comment.

Earlier this year, the estate was quietly shopped off-market for $125 million. It is now being offered at $89 million based on the state of the current market, said Brew, who said an $80 million waterfront house recently went into contract in East Hampton. A nearby waterfront home in Sagaponack is asking $85 million, said Serhant.

The contemporary home has eight bedrooms and measures about 9,000 square feet. Features include an outdoor pool and a videogame arcade with pinball, racing games and air hockey, Brew said. A pavilion with private stairs leads onto the beach.

Horowitz, who is an avid golfer, built the golf course with views of nearby Fairfield Pond, Brew said.

The Horowitzes also have homes in New York City and on Florida’s Fisher Island. They are selling because their children are grown, said Serhant.

Jeffrey founded the Vitamin Shoppe in 1977. The New Jersey-based company was sold to Bear Stearns for about $300 million in 2002, and he stayed on as CEO until 2004. Jeffrey later became an executive at Vitacost.com, a health-and-wellness products retailer acquired by the grocery store chain Kroger in 2014.

The property has about 200 feet of oceanfront and private stairs to the beach.

Market snapshot

Homes in the Hamptons traded for a median $1.9 million in the second quarter, roughly even with the same period of last year, while the number of sales increased 15%, according to William Raveis Real Estate.

The most expensive home ever sold in the Hamptons was a $137 million East Hampton sale in 2014, according to Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

