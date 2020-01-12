e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / World News / ‘The world is watching’: Donald Trump warns Iran against ‘another massacre of peaceful protesters’

‘The world is watching’: Donald Trump warns Iran against ‘another massacre of peaceful protesters’

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you,” Trump tweeted.

world Updated: Jan 12, 2020 04:01 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump told the people of Iran Saturday that he stands by them and is monitoring protests.
US President Donald Trump told the people of Iran Saturday that he stands by them and is monitoring protests. (AP File Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump told the people of Iran Saturday that he stands by them and is monitoring protests that broke out after Tehran admitted it shot down an airliner, killing 176 people.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you,” Trump tweeted.

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” he added He tweeted the same message in Farsi as well.

tags
top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
US calls envoys J-K visit ‘important step’, expresses concern over detentions
US calls envoys J-K visit ‘important step’, expresses concern over detentions
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
6 dead, 6 injured after massive blast in Maharashtra chemical plant
6 dead, 6 injured after massive blast in Maharashtra chemical plant
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news