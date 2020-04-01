‘There’s no magic bullet’: Covid-19 will kill 100,000 to 240,000 Americans, say White House experts

world

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 06:53 IST

The two top US government scientists spearheading the fight against the coronavirus said Tuesday that 100,0000 to 240,000 Americans could die in the outbreak despite the social-distancing mitigation guidelines that have shut down schools, restaurants, cinema and all non-essential activities.

Anthony Fauci, a leading epidemiologist and member of the White House task force, and Deborah Birx, coordinator of the task force, warned fatalities could be much higher — 1.5 to 2 million — if nothing was done. Social-distancing is working, it’s effective and is perhaps the best strategy yet, they added.

“There’s no magic bullet. There’s no magic vaccine or therapy. It’s just behaviors,” Birx said. “Each of our behaviors translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic. Over the next 30 days.”

Fauci added: “We gotta brace ourselves: in the next several days to a week or so, we’re going to continue to see things go up. We cannot be discouraged by that. Because the mitigation is actually working, and will work.”

Addressing the daily White House briefing on the outbreak along with the two experts, President Donald Trump warned, “We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks … (and the will be) very, very painful two weeks”.

With 3,400 Americans killed from Covid-19 disease, the US has surpassed China’s toll of 3,305. The pandemic has infected close to 175,000 more in the United States.