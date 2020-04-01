e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘There’s no magic bullet’: Covid-19 will kill 100,000 to 240,000 Americans, say White House experts

‘There’s no magic bullet’: Covid-19 will kill 100,000 to 240,000 Americans, say White House experts

With 3,400 Americans killed from Covid-19 disease, the US has surpassed China’s toll of 3,305. The pandemic has infected close to 175,000 more in the United States.

world Updated: Apr 01, 2020 06:53 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hinudstan Times, Washington
Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, right, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listen during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, right, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listen during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Bloomberg)
         

The two top US government scientists spearheading the fight against the coronavirus said Tuesday that 100,0000 to 240,000 Americans could die in the outbreak despite the social-distancing mitigation guidelines that have shut down schools, restaurants, cinema and all non-essential activities.

Anthony Fauci, a leading epidemiologist and member of the White House task force, and Deborah Birx, coordinator of the task force, warned fatalities could be much higher — 1.5 to 2 million — if nothing was done. Social-distancing is working, it’s effective and is perhaps the best strategy yet, they added.

“There’s no magic bullet. There’s no magic vaccine or therapy. It’s just behaviors,” Birx said. “Each of our behaviors translating into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic. Over the next 30 days.”

Fauci added: “We gotta brace ourselves: in the next several days to a week or so, we’re going to continue to see things go up. We cannot be discouraged by that. Because the mitigation is actually working, and will work.”

Addressing the daily White House briefing on the outbreak along with the two experts, President Donald Trump warned, “We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks … (and the will be) very, very painful two weeks”.

With 3,400 Americans killed from Covid-19 disease, the US has surpassed China’s toll of 3,305. The pandemic has infected close to 175,000 more in the United States.

tags
top news
States rush to track down over 3,000 who attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin event
States rush to track down over 3,000 who attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin event
US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’: Trump amid Covid-19 outbreak
US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’: Trump amid Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Genesis of India’s biggest coronavirus hot spot
Genesis of India’s biggest coronavirus hot spot
Bihar man beaten to death for informing on Covid-19 suspects, say kin
Bihar man beaten to death for informing on Covid-19 suspects, say kin
Kashmir man fakes death to reach home in ambulance during Covid-19 lockdown
Kashmir man fakes death to reach home in ambulance during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: UK visa of 2,800 medical staff extended free for a year
Covid-19: UK visa of 2,800 medical staff extended free for a year
Coronavirus death rate lower than estimates: Study
Coronavirus death rate lower than estimates: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news