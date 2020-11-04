‘They are trying to steal the elections’: Trump accuses Democrats without any evidence

world

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:37 IST

Republican President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to “steal” the election from him, without citing any evidence.

US Presidential Elections 2020: Full Coverage

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it,” Trump tweeted, adding, “A big win” for re-election. His tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.