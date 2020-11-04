e-paper
Home / World News / ‘They are trying to steal the elections’: Trump accuses Democrats without any evidence

‘They are trying to steal the elections’: Trump accuses Democrats without any evidence

The US President failed to give any evidence to support his claims.

world Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:37 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of ‘stealing’ the elections after polls closed.
US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of ‘stealing’ the elections after polls closed. (REUTERS)
         

Republican President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to “steal” the election from him, without citing any evidence.

US Presidential Elections 2020: Full Coverage

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it,” Trump tweeted, adding, “A big win” for re-election. His tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.

