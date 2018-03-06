 Thieves steal $5 million from Lufthansa plane in Brazil | world news | Hindustan Times
Thieves steal $5 million from Lufthansa plane in Brazil

The crooks entered Viracopos International Airport’s freight terminal using a pickup on which they had “placed stickers mimicking the runway security company’s logo,” federal police said in a statement.

world Updated: Mar 06, 2018 13:27 IST
The heist, which took place late Sunday, was completed in a matter of minutes. Authorities have yet to arrest a suspect.(AFP File Photo)

A group of thieves stole $5 million in cash, which had been due to travel from Brazil to Switzerland aboard a Lufthansa jet, at a large freight airport near Sao Paulo, police said Monday.

The spectacular heist, which took place late Sunday, was completed in a matter of minutes, and authorities have yet to arrest a suspect.

The crooks entered Viracopos International Airport’s freight terminal using a pickup on which they had “placed stickers mimicking the runway security company’s logo,” federal police said in a statement.

Germany-based Lufthansa’s plane had been travelling from Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo and was making a stop at Viracopos -- Brazil’s biggest freight terminal -- with Zurich as its final destination.

The stolen money had been held under the auspices of secure transport provider Brinks, according to the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

The daily said five men had threatened security agents on the runway before taking off with the cargo, in barely six minutes.

There was no immediate sign of injuries, the airport said.

Cargo theft is on the rise in Brazil, where most targets are semi-trucks, especially those serving Rio de Janeiro.

