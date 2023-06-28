Titan sub tragedy: 6 days later 8 unsolved questions that are baffling experts

The devastating loss of the Titan submersible has left the world in shock and mourning. The ill-fated expedition, led by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, turned into a harrowing nightmare when the submersible imploded near the Titanic shipwreck. As the search for answers continues, numerous questions arise regarding the cause of the catastrophe, the safety measures in place, and the future implications. Here are eight burning questions that surround this tragic event: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

Titanic Unsolved Questions: What triggered the catastrophic implosion of the sub?

Rear Admiral John Mauger confirmed that the discovered debris indicated a "catastrophic implosion." The extreme pressure at a depth of 13,000 feet likely caused the sub to collapse inward, resulting in an instantaneous and ‘painless’ end for the passengers.

Titanic Unsolved Questions: Were safety concerns overlooked in the design of the sub?

Reports suggest that the Titan submersible was constructed with carbon fiber, a material significantly weaker than solid steel or titanium typically used in submersibles. Additionally, questions have arisen about the use of off-the-shelf components and a lack of rigorous testing. Ex-passenger and Titanic director, James Cameron has also talked about the problematic design of the Titan sub. OceanGate CEO, who himself became a victim of the Titan sub tragedy, in an interview boasted that the submersible was operated through a video game controller.

Titanic Unsolved Questions: Why did the monitoring system fail to prevent the tragedy?

The Titan sub was equipped with a real-time hull health monitoring system intended to detect any deformations or faults. However, it is unclear why the system did not detect or prevent the catastrophic implosion. Was there a flaw in the monitoring system or a failure to respond to the detected anomalies?

OceanGate's operations fell outside the regulatory purview of any country due to operating in international waters. The absence of stringent regulations, including mandatory Coast Guard registration for passenger submersibles, raises questions about the oversight and safety of such expeditions.

Titanic Unsolved Questions: What caused the banging sounds?

During the search and rescue operation, authorities detected tapping sounds in the vicinity of the search area. The origin of these sounds remains unknown and inconclusive. Was it a distress signal from the submersible or merely unrelated noise? Experts and Navy analysts are working to classify and determine the source of these puzzling sounds.

Titanic Unsolved Questions: Will remains of submersible be recovered?

Although the debris of the Titan sub has been located, the decision to salvage the wreckage remains uncertain. The US Navy's Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS) has the capability to retrieve objects from the depths, but the retrieval of the submersible's remains poses immense technical challenges and necessitates careful consideration. What will be the final decision regarding the recovery efforts?

Titanic Unsolved Questions:: Is there hope of finding the passengers' bodies?

Given the extreme depth and the catastrophic nature of the implosion, it is unlikely that the remains of the passengers will ever be recovered. The treacherous conditions on the sea floor make it highly challenging to retrieve the bodies. This tragic reality compounds the grief of the families who may never have the closure of a proper burial.

Titanic Unsolved Questions: What are the legal and ethical ramifications?

The Titanic sub catastrophe has raised legal and ethical questions about the responsibility of OceanGate and its operators. The failure to ensure adequate safety measures and potential misrepresentations regarding the submersible's design may have legal consequences. Furthermore, the ethical implications of offering high-priced expeditions without stringent regulations are under scrutiny.

Titanic Unsolved Questions: How will this tragedy impact the future of deep-sea explorations?

The loss of the Titan sub and its occupants highlights the inherent risks of deep-sea explorations. It serves as a sobering reminder of the need for robust safety protocols, enhanced regulations, and independent third-party assessments. The tragedy will likely prompt a reevaluation of industry practices and lead to advancements in technology and safety measures for future submersibles.

As investigators delve deeper into this catastrophe, the answers to these burning questions will emerge, shaping the future of deep-sea exploration and safety regulations. May this tragedy serve as a catalyst for change, ensuring that future expeditions prioritize the safety of passengers and crew above all else.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON