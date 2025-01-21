Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top Israeli general resigns over failure to prevent Hamas attack that ignited war in Gaza

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2025 07:46 PM IST

The resignation comes days after a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's top general Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas to enter and attack Israel on October 7, 2023. He is the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the attack so far, reported Reuters.

Israeli chief of the general staff Herzi Halevi speaks at a ceremony for the 70th cohort of military combat officers, at an army base near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, October 31, 2024.(Reuters)
Israeli chief of the general staff Herzi Halevi speaks at a ceremony for the 70th cohort of military combat officers, at an army base near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, October 31, 2024.(Reuters)

The resignation also comes days after a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In his letter of resignation, Halevi said the military, under his command, had "failed in its mission to defend the State of Israel.”

Halevi, who began what was meant to be a three-year term in January 2023, said his resignation would go into effect from March 6, according to AP.

Also Read | 'Peacemaker' Trump highlights what his proudest legacy will be

On October 7, 2023, thousands of Hamas-led militants carried out a land, sea and air assault into southern Israel, rampaging through army bases and nearby communities for hours.

The attack killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted another 250. More than 90 captives are still being held in Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Also Read | Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners, Hamas frees 3 hostages as ceasefire passes 1st hurdle

In response, Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed over 46,000 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The fighting has left much of Gaza in ruins and displaced most of the enclave's pre-war population of 2.3 million.

On Sunday, a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect in Gaza. The ceasefire is supposed to last for six weeks and see 33 militant-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Three hostages and 90 prisoners were released on Sunday when the ceasefire took effect after a three-hour delay.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On