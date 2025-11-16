HT@Belem: Rich, developing nations’ views on accelerating Paris Agreement to be published today

Belem: It’s a challenging week ahead for negotiators at COP30 in Belém’s Amazon region as they work toresolve critical issues for the full-scale implementation of global climate action, with several major items — both on and off the agenda — still awaiting conclusion, including the Global Goal on Adaptation and the Just Transition Work Programme. It’s a challenging week ahead for negotiators at COP30 in Belém’s Amazon region . (REUTERS)

Crucially, four issues under the Presidency’s consultations also remain open. A summary of countries’ views will be published on Sunday, COP30 president André Aranha Corrêa do Lago said.

These include Article 9.1, which mandates that developed country Parties provide financial resources to assist developing country Parties for mitigation and adaptation, and concerns over climate-related, trade-restrictive unilateral measures — both being pushed by developing countries led by India.

The other two are: responding to the status report on nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and addressing the 1.5°C emissions and implementation gap; and reporting and review pursuant to Article 13 of the Paris Agreement, including synthesis of biennial transparency reports — priorities for small island nations and developed countries such as the EU.

To bring developed and developing countries to a meeting point, Lago asked Parties to deliberate on three broad issues: United in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement; From negotiations to implementation — the Paris Agreement policy cycle fully in motion; and Responding to urgency — accelerating implementation, solidarity and international cooperation.

The summary of countries’ views published on Sunday, Lago said will help the Presidency address the four outstanding matters under these three broad themes. Observers said the summary is likely to form the basis of the draft cover decision from Belém.

"Over the past two days, parties and groups have shared their vision under the topics of – United in celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the Paris Agreement; from negotiations to implementation, Paris Agreement policy cycle fully in motion; responding to urgency, accelerating implementation, solidarity and international cooperation," Lago said.

“They are meant to structure the discussion without prejudging outcomes. These exchanges have been rich with ideas and important perspectives, all of which were heard and very much noted by the presidency. As you have shared these valuable views, we will be summarising them in a note to serve to further structure our conversations moving forward. The summary notes will be published tomorrow on the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) website. We hope we can continue with the positive spirit demonstrated here in Belém. And I would like to remind you to work together as one team to find solutions,” Lago added. Overall, 116 NDCs have been updated for the 2035 period, according to the Presidency.

“This COP must deliver an outcome that clearly recognizes that shortfall and creates an actionable process for countries, on a voluntary basis (as always, under the Paris Agreement), to revisit and revise their NDCs rather than waiting another five years for greater ambition. The world is on track to breach 1.5°C by the early 2030s — there is no time to waste,” senior director of the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) Rachel Cleetus said in a statement.

Social and environmental movements from around the world mobilized thousands of people for marches on Saturday demanding action on climate change. The marches were part of the November 15 Global Day of Action organised by the Peoples’ Summit to coincide with COP30. More than 100 marches, demonstrations and events were held in 27 countries.

“The first week at the UN Climate summit opened with the agenda adopted without any contestations. However the two key issues raised by developing countries on the implementation of Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, a cornerstone for climate finance, and climate-related unilateral trade measures were shifted by the Brazilian presidency to be discussed in presidential consultations. However there has not been any tangible outcome on them yet. Additionally, the just transition work programme, a significant agenda item at COP30, saw fault lines emerging between the North-South over its implementation, inclusion of unilateral trade measures and the reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels in the negotiation text. Lastly, the Global Goal on Adaptation, another marquee agenda item this year, has seen a sharp divide between countries on indicators which relate to the means of implementation including finance,” programme officer, Climate Change at the Centre for Science and Environment, Rudrath Avinashi said.