'Toxic impact of Imran Khan's politics': Pak minister on London heckling. Video

A video is being widely shared on social media that has captured the heckling of Pakistan information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb - at a coffee shop in London - by some people who were said to be supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The clip has prompted many people to tweet in support of the minister who, they said, faced the harassment with great poise.

The group of people - who were believed to of Pakistani origin, according to the Dawn news website - can be heard chanting ‘chorni chorni’ (thief) in the clip, which captures the chaos. One of the women - filming her - is heard saying that Aurangzeb “makes grand claims on television there and she does not have a dupatta on her head”. However, the minister did not react to the protest.

The Pakistani information minister is currently in London as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation which is on its way back after attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

She braved it with aplomb. The shame is for the harassers. The trend will be irresistible for others. It is only a matter of time before PTI women or Imran himself face the same situation. I will condemn it even then but with the reminder that what goes around comes around. pic.twitter.com/UA61Co7Tim — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) September 25, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb shared the video and blamed the “toxic impact of Imran Khan's politics of hate and divisiveness”.

“Sad to see the toxic impact IK’s politics of hate & divisiveness has had on our brothers & sisters. I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK’s propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

Sad to see the toxic impact IK’s politics of hate & divisiveness has had on our brothers & sisters. I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK’s propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together https://t.co/KEgOPa5Y3p — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 25, 2022

Several Pakistani ministers have raised their voices against the incident. Pakistan planning minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident as the "most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans" and called Aurangzeb a “sherni”.

“Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans. These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs. Well done @Marriyum_A you showed grace & faced them boldly. Truly a Sherni!,” he tweeted.

Truly a Sherni! https://t.co/YSmHt0o6Vb — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) September 25, 2022

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif wrote: “The times of some of our classes have not changed even after going to Britain, these people are representing the lowest level of our society. Giving this color to political differences is a sign of bad training and a trend that is the height of intolerance. The violent trend in politics after Madhhab will destroy our society.”