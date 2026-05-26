Belgium train collision: 2 children among 4 killed after train hits school bus in Buggenhout
A collision between a train and a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout has left several people feared dead.
At least four people, including two teenagers, died after a train collided with a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning, RTL TV reported, citing Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke.
Belgium's interior minister Bernard Quintin expressed grief over the accident in a post on X. “With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength,” he wrote.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of fatalities or injuries. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and further details about the incident are awaited.
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A spokesman for the rail network operator Infrabel told news agency AFP that the collision happened at a level crossing in the northern Flanders region.
"The impact was extremely violent," spokesman Frederic Sacre said, describing the toll as "dramatic".
"It happened at around 8:08 am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station, which was about a kilometre away," he said.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday she was "heartbroken" by a crash, which officials said left several people dead. "My deepest condolences go out to the victims' families and their loved ones. Today, Europe grieves with Belgium," the European Commission president posted online.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More