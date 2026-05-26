Belgium train collision: 2 children among 4 killed after train hits school bus in Buggenhout

Belgium's interior minister Bernard Quintin expressed grief over the accident in a post on X. “With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength,” he wrote.

At least four people, including two teenagers, died after a train collided with a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning, RTL TV reported, citing Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of fatalities or injuries. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and further details about the incident are awaited.

Also read | Belgium minister hails 'big step forward' on inking Turkey defence deals

A spokesman for the rail network operator Infrabel told news agency AFP that the collision happened at a level crossing in the northern Flanders region.

"The impact was extremely violent," spokesman Frederic Sacre said, describing the toll as "dramatic".

"It happened at around 8:08 am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station, which was about a kilometre away," he said.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday she was "heartbroken" by a crash, which officials said left several people dead. "My deepest condolences go out to the victims' families and their loved ones. Today, Europe grieves with Belgium," the European Commission president posted online.

(With inputs from agencies)