Treating Pak as 'normal neighbour' won't benefit Afghan peace process: VP Saleh
Reiterating that several Taliban leaders are based in Pakistan, the Afghan government on Monday said Islamabad is a direct party to the Afghanistan conflict and treating it as a "normal neighbour" would not help the peace process in the war-torn country.
Speaking at the seventh anniversary of the death of Marshall Mohammad Qasim Fahim, Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said without Pakistan, talks with the Taliban is "useless", Sputnik reported.
"Pakistan is a direct party to the Afghan conflict and crisis. Treating them as normal neighbour won't help the peace process. Defining their role in war and peace must be part of the discussion. Silence, sugar coating, appeasement or simply ignoring it won't help. Taliban leaders are in Pakistan," Afghanistan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said.
Pakistan has been long blamed for providing support to Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. It is no secret that scores of top Afghan Taliban leaders are hidden in Pakistan.
In December, a series of videos surfaced showing senior Taliban leaders meeting their followers and Taliban fighters in Pakistan.
In the videos, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban political office, was seen holding a briefing with the Taliban cadre on the Afghanistan peace negotiations and acknowledging the presence of the Taliban's top leadership in Pakistan.
Reacting to the videos, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistan clearly violates Afghanistan's national sovereignty".
Afghanistan had also urged Islamabad "not to allow its territory to be used by insurgents and elements who insist on continuing the war and bloodshed".
"Meaningful peace and security will not come to Afghanistan until the issue of Pakistan's relentless disposition to meddle in Afghanistan's affairs is properly addressed, and it is wishful thinking to believe otherwise," Professor asserted that Pakistan needs to mend its ways.
The UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team to the 1988 Sanctions Committee, which oversees sanctions on the Taliban, in its 2019 report had acknowledged that nearly 5,000 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, which is based in Pakistan, were active in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan alone.
In December, former Pakistan senator Afrasiab Khattak said Pakistan is using the Taliban as a "tool" for its dominance in Afghanistan under the pretext of strategic depth.
"They [Pakistan] want dominance in Afghanistan under the pretext of strategic depth and they have pursued this policy. They see the Taliban as a tool for themselves," Khattak said in an interview with TOLOnews.
"We can say that their (the Taliban's) approach has changed if they stop violence and say that they will feel the people's pain," Khattak said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treating Pak as 'normal neighbour' won't benefit Afghan peace process: VP Saleh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary’s Covid-19 mortality rises despite having high vaccination rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla enters Texas energy market, plugs gigantic battery to faulty grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Close to 90% of Americans feel a woman could become US president by 2030
- Monday's poll findings follow a warning last week that despite recent high-profile appointments of women globally, wider progress towards equality in political representation and other key areas is faltering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU executive criticises Belgium for Covid-19 travel ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As crime rises, New York prosecutor candidates vow to rein in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 in UK: Students back to school after 2 months of closure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany ramps up use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi foreign minister meets Qatar's emir Hamad al-Thani in Doha: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan, Harry call out British media in Oprah interview. Tabloids react
- During the two-hour conversation, Meghan opened up about her life as a member of the British royal family, concerns raised by its members with respect to the colour of their baby’s skin and the intense media scrutiny they faced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion giant H&M pauses placing orders in Myanmar, says extremely concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
- President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4pm local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats
- In remarks during her visit to the 131st Flotilla in the northern port of Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of servicemembers “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Migrant workers brought under the ambit of vaccination drive in Singapore
- The migrant workers, which include a huge number of Indians, make up about 90 per cent of Singapore's Covid-19 tally, which stands at 60,046. The death toll is 29.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox