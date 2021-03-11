IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trouble for NY Governor Andrew Cuomo as Democrats demand resignation
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US (REUTERS).
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US (REUTERS).
world news

Trouble for NY Governor Andrew Cuomo as Democrats demand resignation

A group of 59 Democrats, including 19 senators and 40 Assembly members, have demanded Cuomo's resignation in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:50 PM IST

A group of 59 Democratic state legislators demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Thursday in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year.

The letter released by the group comes as Cuomo's grip on power in the state appeared increasingly tenuous. The top Democrat in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, said he will meet with members in conference today on “potential paths forward” in light of mounting allegations.

In New York, the Assembly is the legislative house that could move to impeach Cuomo, who has faced multiple allegations that he made the workplace an uncomfortable place for young women with sexually suggestive remarks and behavior, including unwanted touching and a kiss.

The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence.

Nineteen senators and 40 Assembly members said in a letter Thursday that it was time for Cuomo to go.

“In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need,” the letter said. “It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

Cuomo has repeatedly said he won’t resign and urged the public to await the outcome of an investigation of his conduct by state Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone but has said he is sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable and didn’t intend to do so.

In the newest allegation against Cuomo, the Times Union of Albany reported that the governor had summoned the aide to his Albany mansion, saying he needed help with his cellphone. After she arrived, Cuomo closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper’s reporting was based on an unidentified source with knowledge of the woman’s accusation, who said she first told the story to someone on Cuomo's staff in recent days. The newspaper hadn't spoken to the woman and didn't identify her.

“I have never done anything like this,” Cuomo said through a spokesperson Wednesday evening.

“The details of this report are gut-wrenching,” Cuomo said, adding that he would not speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation, given an ongoing investigation overseen by the state attorney general.

Several other women who worked for the governor in Albany or during his time in former President Bill Clinton’s Cabinet, and one who met him briefly at a wedding, have also complained of inappropriate conduct.

The state Assembly has 150 members. It could convene an impeachment trial against Cuomo with a simple majority vote. Until the new allegations surfaced, most of its members appeared to be leaning against trying to convene an impeachment or demanding Cuomo's resignation until the attorney general's investigation was complete.

The state Senate, which would join with members of the state's top appeals court to hold an impeachment trial, has 63 members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, U.S. March 8, 2021. Seth Wenig/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, U.S. March 8, 2021. Seth Wenig/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

Andrew Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence: Report

AP, Albany, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:00 AM IST
The Times Union of Albany reported that the woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her.
READ FULL STORY
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the Covid-19 vaccination site at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, US March 8, 2021.(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at the Covid-19 vaccination site at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, US March 8, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Lawyers probing Cuomo have dealt political figures in high profile cases

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The allegations include asking questions about the women's love lives and discussing his own, making inappropriate comments about their appearance and, in some cases, subjecting them to unwanted kisses or too-intimate hugs.
READ FULL STORY
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
world news

Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.
READ FULL STORY
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away

AP, Albany
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
READ FULL STORY
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
world news

New York governor backs down on plan to review his alleged sexual misconduct

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Andrew Cuomo, one of the nation's most well-known Democratic politicians, has faced a string of controversies in recent weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Agencies, Washington, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The US president’s words of encouragement came even as several countries around the world decided to bring in curbs to control a fresh resurgence of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
world news

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The grouping comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia shouldn’t undermine the interests of any third party or form “cliques”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday while the state-controlled media dismissed the Quad summit as an attempt to copy the Nato model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
world news

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Google’s statement came ahead of a hearing Friday held by the House antitrust panel that’s considering legislative proposals aimed at fostering competition in digital markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
All stakeholders should take the situation seriously, adding that neighbouring countries could be affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
world news

Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK foreign office warned that "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
world news

Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Ahmad’s visit to India will coincide with the UK’s release of the government’s Integrated Review into its post-Brexit foreign policy priorities next week, which is widely expected to confirm a so-called Indo-Pacific tilt in favour of countries like India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
world news

'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The other Quad leaders expressed similar excitement and willingness to collaborate in the Indo-Pacific region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
  • The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
world news

'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Mario Draghi, who was sworn-in a month ago, also promised to intensify Italy's vaccination drive. The country's most recent estimate was for a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.8% this year, down only slightly from 9.5% in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
world news

NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
world news

Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest

AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
world news

Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:32 PM IST
China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
world news

Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP