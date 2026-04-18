Trump made ‘7 false claims in 1 hour’: Iran on US’ peace deal narrative

Iran’s Parliament speaker has accused US President Donald Trump of making “seven false claims” in a single hour regarding the war with Iran. This comes as the two-week US-Iran ceasefire enters its final days. While Trump has flooded social media with celebratory claims of a sweeping “transaction,” Tehran refuses to accept US terms on nuclear material and the naval blockade.

US President Donald Trump.(AP)

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“The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false,” speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X.

“They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that the passage is “completely open” to commercial vessels “for the remaining period of the ceasefire” and only along routes coordinated by Iranian authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that the passage is “completely open” to commercial vessels “for the remaining period of the ceasefire” and only along routes coordinated by Iranian authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ghalibaf’s warning links directly to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Trump has said the blockade will remain “in full force” until what he called a “transaction” with Iran is fully complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghalibaf’s warning links directly to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Trump has said the blockade will remain “in full force” until what he called a “transaction” with Iran is fully complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran, in turn, has said that continued restrictions could lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. What were Trump's claims? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran, in turn, has said that continued restrictions could lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. What were Trump's claims? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The claims Donald Trump made in quick succession on his Truth Social account before Ghalibaf’s comment: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims Donald Trump made in quick succession on his Truth Social account before Ghalibaf’s comment: {{/usCountry}}

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Iran agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again - “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World! President Donald J. Trump.”

The ceasefire deal is not linked to Lebanon - “Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, Make Lebanon Great Again!”

Iran is removing sea mines with US help - “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you! President DJT.”

US will take Iran’s ‘nuclear dust’ - “The USA will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers - no money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are prohibited from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT.”

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Strait is open but blockade will continue till deal is done - “The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump.”

He also said earlier, “Maybe I won't extend it, but the blockade (on Iranian ports) is going to remain. So you have a blockade, and unfortunately, we have to start dropping bombs again,” he said.

Iran announced the Strait is fully open - “Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!”

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NATO offered help but the US rejected it - “Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger! President DJT.”

The Strait of Hormuz

The strait is one of the world’s most important oil routes, carrying roughly a fifth of global supply. It had already been shut for weeks during earlier fighting, affecting prices and supply chains. Iran has now said it is open again, but only for the duration of a temporary pause in hostilities.

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On the nuclear issue, Iran’s foreign ministry said its enriched uranium stockpile would not be transferred “anywhere” and that such a proposal “has never been raised in negotiations.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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