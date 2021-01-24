Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan: White House
There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump administration as the virus raged in their last months in office, new President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, said on Sunday.
"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Republican congressman played a role in Trump's campaign to fight election loss
Trump-DOJ election ‘Plot’ will be probed by Senate Democrats
- It was reported late Friday that Trump considered firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with another DOJ lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who was prepared to back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. The Democrats, in their letter, called the details in the report “astonishing,".
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli expelled from ruling Communist Party
Armed pirates attack Turkish ship off West Africa; kill 1, kidnap 15
Ailing pope, reducing appearances, prays for homeless dead
Amid ailing economy, Imran Khan to mortgage Islamabad's biggest park to get loan
- According to a report by Dawn, the proposal to mortgage the F-9 park to get a loan of around ₹500 billion will be included in the agenda of the next meeting of the federal cabinet, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The F-9 park, is one of the largest covered green areas in Pakistan.
US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot
Why Joe Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats
- In the best of circumstances, enacting such a broad range of legislation would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has Latinos, the nation's fastest growing voting bloc worried.
Turkey to get a further 6.5 million Sinovac vaccines on Monday
Russia ready for talks with new Joe Biden administration if US is willing
England ‘long way’ from easing virus lockdown as ‘vaccine escape’ concerns grow
Explainer: Arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss Tse Chi Lop
Scottish leader says Boris Johnson fears democracy over independence issue
