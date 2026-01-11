Trump administration weighs large-scale airstrikes on Iran: report

The Trump administration is reportedly drawing up preliminary plans for an attack on Iran that could include large-scale airstrikes. US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

Officials are discussing how to implement President Trump’s recent threats against the Islamic Republic, including which sites might be targeted, according to insiders cited by the Wall Street Journal.

One option under consideration is a massive aerial strike campaign on multiple Iranian military targets, though there is no consensus in Washington on a specific course of action.

Also Read | 'Be prepared to intervene': Reza Pahlavi's 'urgent' message to Trump amid Iran unrest

No military equipment or personnel have been moved for a potential attack, the sources said, and they emphasized that the planning does not mean the US will actually strike, describing it as routine.

Follow here for live updates What is happening? Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signaled an imminent crackdown despite warnings from the United States.

Tehran escalated its rhetoric on Saturday when Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, warned that anyone participating in protests would be treated as an “enemy of God,” a charge that carries the death penalty. Iranian state television reported that even those who “helped rioters” would face the same accusation.

“Prosecutors must carefully and without delay, by issuing indictments, prepare the grounds for the trial and decisive confrontation with those who, by betraying the nation and creating insecurity, seek foreign domination over the country,” the statement said.

“Proceedings must be conducted without leniency, compassion or indulgence.”

US President Donald Trump voiced support for the protesters in a social media post, writing, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

The State Department issued a separate warning, stating: “Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he’ll do something, he means it.”