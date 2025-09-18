Trump at State Dinner: Why Princess Kate walked with Michael Boulos and Tim Cook with Tiffany Trump

The state dinner hosted by King Charles and the UK's Royal Family for Donald Trump, his family, and officials in his administration on Wednesday featured a highly choreographed walk-in. Each member of the Royal Family paired up with someone from the POTUS's consort - walking side by side in a procession at the Windsor Castle. The Princess of Wales walks with Michael Boulos.(via REUTERS)

What surprised a lot of people was the order accorded to Trump's granddaughter, Tiffany Trump, and her husband, tech CEO Michael Boulos. While Boulos walked in with the Princess of Wales, Tiffany Trump was with Apple CEO, Tim Cook, seven places behind them in the procession. Boulos also sat with Princess Catherine at the banquet table.

Why Princess Kate Walked With Michael Boulos?

At UK state banquets, the walk-in order follows a mix of royal protocol, diplomatic precedence, and seating arrangements. Senior royals (King, Queen, Prince/Princess of Wales, et al) take priority in position and pairing.

Heads of state, senior government officials, or high-profile guests are paired higher up in the order. Thus, Michael Boulos, being a tech CEO, as well as a member of the Trump family, walked with Princess of Wales, Catherine. Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump, who was at the dinner by virtue of being the President's granddaughter, was accorded a place behind.

What the Princess of Wales Wore At The State Banquet

The Princess of Wales highlighted British artistry by choosing a stunning, custom design from London couturier Phillipa Lepley. Her ensemble featured a silk crepe gown paired with a floor-length evening coat crafted from gold Chantilly lace, and intricately hand-embroidered with roses and couched gold thread.

She also wore the iconic Lover’s Knot Tiara, a jewel once treasured by Princess Diana, her late mother-in-law. She was seated next to President Trump on the other side, who remarked on her appearance as “so healthy, so radiant and so beautiful.”