Donald Trump called to ramp up Ukraine support, ‘was irritated’ with Putin: NATO chief

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte on Tuesday said he received a call from US President Donald Trump last week, seeking to "ramp up support" to Ukraine amid its tensions with Russia. Rutte also said Trump was "irritated" with Russian President Vladimir Putin for not being serious about a peace deal with Ukraine. US President Donald Trump, right, and Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)(Bloomberg)

Rutte's remarks came following Trump's announcement that weapons would be sent to Ukraine, manufactured by the US and paid for by Washington's NATO allies.

"We're going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to NATO," Trump said, with Rutte next to him the Oval Office.

Talking about Trump threatening sanctions against Russia unless it agrees to a peace deal, Rutte told Fox News, "...he said when it comes to sanctions, we really have to take the next step now... and he has to take it step by step, so I totally understand that. But, he was really irritated I think with his last phone call with Putin who is not serious it seems about getting into peace deals."

Trump has threatened that the US could impose 100% tariffs on Russia, but has also given a grace period of 50 days to agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war. According to US media reports, Trump could also impose secondary sanctions on countries that purchase Russian oil.

When asked about the secondary sanctions threat, Mark Rutte said the move is significant, and would make other countries also put pressure on Putin for a ceasefire.

"Today if you are in Beijing or Delhi or Brazil, and you know that this is coming to you, you might want to go (call up) Vladimir 'Hey friend we're still buying stuff from you, so you got to get serious about the negotiations... or we get it hit by the secondary sanctions'," he said in an interview to Fox News.

Lawmakers from both major US parties are backing a legislation to authorize the sanctions and secondary sanctions aimed at penalising countries that continue to purchase Russian oil.

"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs," Trump said on Tuesday. "If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple, and they'll be at 100%." Trump further added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Trump following the announcement of a weapons supply to Ukraine. "Thank you for the willingness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Trump's announcement to bolster support to Ukraine comes amid Russia's drone attacks in Ukraine over recent days. Trump said his shift was motivated by frustration with Putin, who is yet to accept a proposal from Trump for an unconditional ceasefire.