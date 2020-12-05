e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump campaign files election lawsuit in Georgia, suffers more legal defeats

Trump campaign files election lawsuit in Georgia, suffers more legal defeats

The Trump campaign said in a statement its new lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:38 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Georgia
US President Donald Trump participates in a medal ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US.
US President Donald Trump participates in a medal ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
         

Donald Trump’s campaign said it filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court on Friday seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there, the latest in a series of legal challenges aimed at reversing his loss that have so far gone nowhere.

The Trump campaign said in a statement its new lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, like Trump, and other state officials have said repeatedly they have found no evidence of widespread fraud in the November 3 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s team and various individuals backing him have suffered a string of legal defeats around the country, including in cases filed in Nevada and Wisconsin that sought court orders to reverse those states’ election results.

President-elect Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes - against the 270 required - to Trump’s 232.

A district judge in Nevada on Friday dismissed a case brought by would-be Republican presidential electors and said they must pay defendants’ legal costs after failing “to meet their burden to provide credible and relevant evidence to substantiate” any of the lawsuit’s claims.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision declined to act on a case that sought to have the court nullify the presidential election in the state and pave the way for the state legislature to choose Wisconsin’s 10 presidential electors.

“Such a move would appear to be unprecedented in American history,” Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in his concurring opinion of four justices issued on Friday.

Trump’s campaign has spent nearly $9 million on its unsuccessful bid to overturn the results of the election, including nearly $2.3 million to lawyers and consultants.

The campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised at least $207.5 million since Election Day, much of it from solicitations asking for donations to an “Official Election Defense Fund”.

The fine print made clear most of the money would go to other priorities through Trump’s new political action committee, which could fuel his future political endeavors.

tags
top news
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
36 British MPs back farmers’ protest, want UK to raise issue with India
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In