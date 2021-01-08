e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Heinous attack left me outraged’: Trump condemns Capitol violence, concedes defeat

‘Heinous attack left me outraged’: Trump condemns Capitol violence, concedes defeat

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 06:43 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Washington
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(AP)
         

President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a new video message, Trump said that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He spoke out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack”. Trump also said that he is “outraged by the lawlessness and mayhem”.

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he told his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wanted them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

