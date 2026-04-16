Trump feels it's important to streamline communication through Pakistanis: White House amid Iran deadlock

Efforts to ease tensions in West Asia again appear to be gaining momentum, with the United States indicating that the next round of discussions with Iran could once again take place in Pakistan. While no formal schedule has been announced yet, signals from Washington suggest that backchannel engagement remains active. At a briefing, Karoline Leavitt highlighted Pakistan’s key role as mediator between the US and Iran. (X@ANI screengrab)

At a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed to Pakistan’s continued involvement as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

“They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time…They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help,” she said.

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The Press Secretary added that even as several countries offered to help, Washington prefers to keep communication channelled through Islamabad.

“The President feels it’s important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that’s what continues to take place,” Leavitt added.