Trump, Merkel concerned over Putin’s ‘invincible’ weapons, discuss Syria cease-fire

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation shared concern over President Vladimir Putin’s claim Russia was developing new “invincible” weapons, Berlin said on Friday.

“The chancellor and the president voiced concern about Russian President Putin’s latest remarks on arms development and its negative impact on international arms control efforts,” said a statement by the German chancellery.

Putin unveiled the new arsenal Thursday in a state of the nation address, challenging Washington to a new arms race ahead of a presidential election that will all but certainly confirm his grip on power.

Putin during his speech showed a series of video montages of missiles crossing mountains and oceans, heading over the Atlantic before striking the US eastern seaboard.

The United States on Thursday accused Moscow of openly breaching Cold War-era treaties by developing what Putin called a new generation of “invincible” hypersonic weapons and submarines.

Merkel also spoke with Trump about the situation in Syria. Her office said Friday they spoke late Thursday, agreeing on the need for Syrian government forces and their Russian and Iranian allies to abide by a UN Security Council resolution for a cease-fire in Syria.

Merkel and Trump called on Russia to stop participating in the bombardment of Damascus’ rebel-held suburbs known as eastern Ghouta. They demanded the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad should be held accountable for the use of chemical weapons, attacks on civilians and the humanitarian blockade.