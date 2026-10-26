Trump now targets Norway, hurls abuses over Nobel Peace Prize snub
Trump criticised Norway and declared that Norwegian immigrants were unwelcome in the US.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday stepped up his verbal attacks against Norway, using abusive language to call it a "sh*t house country". He linked his remarks to the Nobel committee's decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize.
Speaking at a political rally in Michigan prior to next week's midterm elections, Trump criticised Norway and declared that Norwegian immigrants were unwelcome in the US, according to a report by Reuters.
Trump said he would welcome immigrants from certain nations but not from Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody from Norway," the report added.
However, there was no indication that the Trump-led US administration was adopting new official policy on immigrants from Norway.
"Norway has become a sh*t house country, actually," Trump said.
Also Read | ‘Pillay is unabashed hater of America’: Trump reposts criticism of Nobel Peace Prize winner
'Committee is independent' - What Norway said
Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told national broadcaster NRK on Monday that the Nobel Committee is independent, Reuters added.
"He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded them of that, if anyone is wondering, and that is still the case," the report quoted him as saying.
Also Read | 'I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes': Trump slams Navi Pillay's win days after speaking of letting Iran bomb San Diego, Los Angeles
Trump says Norway has an 'indelible stain'
This instance is not the first in which the US President has expressed criticism over being denied the Nobel Peace Prize.
Earlier, Trump complained about not being awarded the prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway.
Trump had slammed Norway just hours after the committee awarded this year's prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court (ICC) judge.
"This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision," Reuters quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, Trump's administration had imposed sanctions on the ICC after its former judges won the Nobel Peace Prize, it added.
Also Read | Trump announces sanctions on ICC hours after Indian-origin ex-judge Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize
Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza, won the Nobel Peace Prize 2026.
"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law," the Nobel Committee said in an X post on October 9.
(with inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More