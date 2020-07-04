e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump rails against ‘angry mobs’ in pre-July 4 speech

Trump rails against ‘angry mobs’ in pre-July 4 speech

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” Trump said.

world Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:56 IST
Yashwant Raj | Edited by Arpan Rai
Yashwant Raj | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Washington
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
         

President Donald Trump on Friday delivered a dark and divisive message in a pre-Independence Day speech standing before the Mt Rushmore monument in South Dakota, warning about a “merciless campaign” by “angry mobs”, as he referred to antiracism protestors and demonstrators.

“Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children,” Trump said, reading from a teleprompter. He was referring to the removal of statutes of figures of the confederacy that seceded from the US to protect and continue slavery, and slave owners and also those that subjugated the indigenous people.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” Trump said.

The president spoke to a packed audience of around 3,700 people with very few of them wearing masks. The seating at the venue was in complete violation of social distancing norms that his own experts have mandated for such gatherings. Public health officials have repeatedly urged people to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of coronavirus disease.

Objecting to demonstrations over racial inequality in America and viewing them as threat to the foundations of the US political system, Trump said, “Make no mistake, this left wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution.”

“Our children are taught in school to hate their own country,” he added.

tags
top news
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
LIVE: Over 7,074 Covid cases in Maharashtra push tally past 2 lakh
LIVE: Over 7,074 Covid cases in Maharashtra push tally past 2 lakh
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In