Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building.
world news

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

In a letter, the former President's lawyers called the request by the US Senate a 'public relations stunt.'
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:55 AM IST

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate next week, dismissing their invitation as a "public relations stunt."

Democrats in the House of Representatives accuse Trump of inciting insurrection when he urged supporters to "fight" his election defeat before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, fought with police and sent lawmakers scrambling for safety.

Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

"The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding," Trump adviser Jason Miller told Reuters. In an open letter, Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, called the request a "public relations stunt."

The attorneys this week rejected the impeachment charge and asserted that Trump's claims his Nov. 3 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud - which were baseless - were protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, wrote in a letter to the Republican Trump and his attorney inviting the former president, who left office on Jan. 20, to provide testimony under oath.

"If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021," Raskin wrote.

Castor told Reuters that Trump was within his rights in rejecting the request.

"The burden is on the House to prove their case," Castor said. "I’m not going to help them meet their burden."

Several senators said it would have been a bad idea for Trump to testify. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal Trump ally, told reporters: "I don't think that would be in anybody's interest."

For two months after losing his re-election bid to Democratic President Joe Biden, Trump loudly argued that he lost due to rampant electoral fraud, claims that were rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.

Trump's lawyers and most Republican senators have challenged the constitutionality of the trial. They have said the Senate does not have the authority to hear the case because Trump has already left office and cannot be removed.

Such an argument would allow Republican senators - who hold half the seats in the chamber - to vote against Trump's conviction on procedural concerns instead of directly supporting his comments.

A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it.

The Senate impeachment trial of Trump, the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, is due to begin on Tuesday.

Trump's first impeachment trial, on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress after he appeared to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, resulted in an acquittal last year by the Senate, where Republicans held the majority at the time and denied Democrats' attempts to present witnesses.


The managers, all Democrats, argued in the sweeping 77-page document that Trump, speaking to a crowd of supporters in Washington on January 6, whipped them into a "frenzy" shortly before they marched on the US Capitol building.
Donald Trump is the first US President to be impeached for the second time and also the first one to undergo a Senate trial after losing a Presidential election.
Trump faces trial next week on accusations that he incited a harrowing and deadly siege at the US Capitol on January 6, when a mob of loyalists in town for a rally supporting the president overran the police and stormed the building.
Trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L Castor Jr will head the defence team, Trump's office announced on Sunday evening.
The former president had reportedly pressed the lawyers to argue that he lost the November election because of fraud.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under pressure in the last few weeks over a slow vaccination rollout in Germany.
India's Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil's. The United Kingdom is at fourth, followed by Russia.
Joe Biden on Thursday visited the State Department as President for the first time and delivered his address there.
The 15-member Council expressed 'deep concern' over the coup and restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers.
In a letter, the former President's lawyers called the request by the US Senate a 'public relations stunt.'
Speaking at the U.S. State Department, President Joe Biden also said he would approve an executive order to build up the country's capacity to accept refugees in the face of "unprecedented global need."
  • The 7th Fleet's guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
"I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost," tweeted John Sherman "Juju" Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburg Steelers, a major National Football League team.
The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen.
Biden pledged during the 2020 presidential campaign that he would curtail US support for Saudi Arabia's military campaign in Yemen.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, formerly the State Department's top spokesperson, said Biden's visit "is largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government."
Yellen this week called for the meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to review the volatility.
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said current Covid-19 vaccines would probably still protect people against infection with the new variants, but this would need to be closely monitored.
Syrian health officials have said the country is engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but authorities have not yet announced any bilateral deals.
The international reach marked new territory for a pro-China social media network that has been operating for years, said Ben Nimmo, head of investigations for Graphika, the social media analysis firm that monitored the activity.
