US, Britain and France launch strikes in Syria in response to chemical attack

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States had carried out joint military strikes with allies France and Britain against targets in Syria in retaliation to the recent chemical weapons attack that killed more than 40 people and injured hundreds.

He said in an address to the nation that he had ordered “precision strikes” against “chemical weapons capabilities” of the Syrian government. And added, “We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.”

US defense secretary James Mattis told reporters later that the strikes were a “one-time shot” unless the Syrian government carried out more chemical weapons attacks, which could attract more retaliatory action from the allies.

The US gave no details of the attacks, the weapons used or how they were launched and delivered.

But Mattis said a “little over a double” the number of weapons had been used than in 2017, when the US, acting alone, had struck a Syrian airfield with 58 Tomahawk missiles.

The allies struck three targets, according to General Dunford: A chemical weapons research centre in the area described as Greater Damascus, a storage facility and a storage facility that also housed a command post.

The US gave no details of civilian or military casualties, but its military leaders insisted targets had been chosen carefully to minimise civilian casualties, but maximise the message intended for the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.

The strikes were over by the time Mattis and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Joseph Dunford appeared before reporters at the Pentagon to share the first details, which had been telegraphed by the US president days before.

On Friday, the President told Americans the recent chemical attack in rebel-held Douma was “not the actions of a man, they are crimes of a monster instead.”

In London, Prime Minister Teresa May said in a statement, “This evening I have authorised British armed forces to conduct coordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian Regime’s chemical weapons capability and deter their use. We are acting together with our American and French allies.”

In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement, “The red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed. I have thus ordered the French forces to intervene tonight, as part of an international operation with the United States of America and the United Kingdom, directed against the hidden chemical arsenal of the Syrian regime.”

Military officers from the French and British embassies appeared alongside Mattis and Dunford, but did not take questions under an arrangement that was meant to signal combined effort, but leave the details to their respective capitals.

Earlier in Washington DC, President Trump went on to blame “Russia’s failure” to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons for the recent attack in Douma and the retaliatory attack by the US and its allies that followed..

Trump was referring to the deal brokered by President Vladimir Putin in 2013 in which Russia guaranteed the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons, in keep off then US president Barack Obama.

“Russia must decide,” Trump said, “if it will continue down this dark path, or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace.”

“Hopefully, someday we’ll get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran -- but maybe not.”

Trump has struggled to align his desire to work with Russia, and Putin more specifically, with increasing areas of conflict and confrontations with America’s Cold War rival and an investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections with the goal to help him defeat Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival.

These strikes could potentially draw the United States deeper into the Syrian conflict when Trump has been publicly eager to pull out most of the 2,000 US troops deployed in Syria to fight the Islamic States.

The withdrawal plan, which still doesn’t have the backing of US military leaders and diplomats, entails leaving behind a smaller force to hunt down Islamic State fighters and help local forces secure areas liberated from the terrorist outfit.

“America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria under no circumstances,” Trump said re-litigating his plan, adding, “As other nations step up their contributions, we look forward to the day when we can bring our warriors home.”