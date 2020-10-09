US Prez Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 07:55 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida.

“I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together, but we want to do a rally probably in Florida on Saturday night,” he said during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on October 2 returned to the White House on Monday. He was earlier admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

On Thursday, Trump said his drugs have been dialled down adding that he has been taking a steroid which is not heavy.

Trump’s announcement of holding a campaign rally comes after White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that the United States President should be able to return to public engagements as early as Saturday.

As per news agency ANI, Conley in a written memorandum said: “Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Conley also added that Trump had completed his course of therapy for Covid-19 on Thursday and was responding ‘extremely well’ to treatment, with no indications to suggest the progression of the disease.

