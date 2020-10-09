e-paper
Home / US Presidential Election / Joe Biden says hopes to win election by undeniable margin

Joe Biden says hopes to win election by undeniable margin

There are 26 days until the election and 67 days until the Electoral College meets.

us-presidential-election Updated: Oct 09, 2020 06:11 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Joe Biden wants to win the presidential election by a margin that Trump supporters can’t deny, he said Thursday.
Joe Biden wants to win the presidential election by a margin that Trump supporters can't deny, he said Thursday.(AP)
         

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he wants to win the election by a margin that cannot be denied. Biden raised $12 million during the vice presidential debate. And more than 6.6 million people already have cast ballots in the U.S. election.

Biden wants to win the presidential election by a margin that Trump supporters can’t deny, he said Thursday.

“We can’t just win by a vote,” the Democratic presidential nominee told supporters during a campaign stop in Phoenix.

“We’ve got to all turn out. We can be better than we’ve seen. We can be what we are -- at our best -- if we all get out and vote,” he said. He also urged voters to send in their mail-in ballots as early as possible.

Biden had just invoked allegations of a far-right plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as well as President Donald Trump’s words from last week’s debate seen as support for the Proud Boys, a White supremacist group, to say a lot is at stake in the Nov. 3 election.

“Your voice, through your vote, can overcome every one of the challenges we face,” Biden said. “You know what they are setting up? They’re setting up the argument these votes aren’t going to matter.”

