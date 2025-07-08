Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump sends letters to 14 nations, threatens higher tariffs in case of retaliation

ByShashank Mattoo
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 08:40 PM IST

Trump also warned that any retaliatory tariffs would simply be added to the tariff levels outlined in the letters

WASHINGTON DC: The Trump administration on Monday sent out a series of letters to 14 countries informing them that their goods exports to the United States could face fresh tariffs starting on August 1. Earlier, Trump’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs was set to expire on July 9.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an Invest America Roundtable in the State Dining room at the White House. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an Invest America Roundtable in the State Dining room at the White House. (REUTERS)

Although the implementation of tariffs has been delayed, the letters addressed to the leaders of each of the 14 nations outlined a separate tariff level for each country. Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand were among those who received tariff letters from the Trump administration. The letters were mostly sent to Asian nations, especially in Southeast Asia.

While Japan and South Korea will face a 25% tariff from August 1, Bangladesh will be hit with a 35% tariff. In most cases, the tariff levels outlined by Trump in his letters are broadly similar to those announced by his administration earlier on April 2.

“We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with Bangladesh, and have concluded that we must move away from these longterm, and very persistent, trade deficits engendered by Bangladesh’s tariff, and non tariff, policies and trade barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Bangladesh a tariff of only 35% on any and all Bangladeshi goods sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs,” Trump said in his letter Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The letters were posted on Truth Social, Trump’s social media website.

Similar letters were sent to the 13 other nations on Monday. Some countries such as Japan and South Korea are negotiating with the Trump administration on trade arrangements.

Trump also told the 14 countries that they could avoid tariffs by manufacturing goods in the United States and warned that any retaliatory tariffs would simply be added to the tariff levels outlined in the letters.

Some countries expressed their concerns about the Trump Administration’s latest move.

“This 30% tariff is based on a particular interpretation of the balance of trade between South Africa and the United States. This contested interpretation forms part of the issues under consideration by the negotiating teams from South Africa and the United States. Accordingly, South Africa maintains that the 30% reciprocal tariff is not an accurate representation of available trade data,” said South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement after receiving a letter from Trump.

Washington expects that the tariff letters will spur a number of the 14 countries to expedite trade talks with America. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent told the media that he expected a number of trade deals to be signed soon.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump sends letters to 14 nations, threatens higher tariffs in case of retaliation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On