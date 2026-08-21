Trump Talks to Michael Cohen, His Fixer-Turned-Enemy

WASHINGTON—Michael Cohen said before the last presidential election that if Donald Trump ever returned to the White House, he would change his name and flee the country. Two years later, he invited his old boss onto his radio show instead. Michael Cohen and Donald Trump during a 2016 campaign stop.

Trump’s loyal onetime fixer turned loathed nemesis is once again cordial with the president he warned was unfit for office. The irony of the reconciliation isn’t lost on Cohen. The lead-in music to the interview: “Why Can’t We Be Friends” by War.

“They weaponized you. They weaponized a lot of people,” Trump told Cohen at the beginning of the conversation, adding that “I respect the fact that you recanted everything you said, and that’s a big thing that you did.” The former lawyer didn’t dispute that characterization from his old boss.

There was plenty of bad blood between the two men to overcome.

It was Cohen who served as the star witness in the successful 2023 New York criminal trial against Trump, testifying that the then-former president had falsified business records to hide a secret $130,000 payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels. Inside the Manhattan courtroom, a stone-faced Trump listened in-person to the testimony of his former lawyer whom he subsequently, and repeatedly, condemned as a “liar” and a “rat.”

Until that point, it had been their first meeting in nearly half-a-decade. Swarmed by reporters as he left court, Cohen called it “a heck of a reunion.” The Thursday interview marks their first public conversation since their split in 2018. Cohen played a short preview of his interview with Trump on Thursday. The remainder is slated to be aired Sunday.

Cohen spent more than a year behind bars after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax and campaign-finance crimes and lying to Congress about Trump’s plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow, among other federal charges.

A legal bruiser and self-described “fix it guy,” Cohen worked for Trump for over a decade both before and during his time in politics, defending his boss on cable news and conveying legal threats in person. He once boasted of his willingness to “take a bullet” for Trump.