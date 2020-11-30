Trump targets ‘hapless’ Georgia governor again, suggests ways to detect ‘voter fraud’

world

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:02 IST

US President Donald Trump targeted the governor of Georgia for not helping him overturn the election and came up with his own set of suggestions to establish unproven claims of electoral fraud. The outgoing president asked why Brian Kemp, a Republican, didn’t use his “emergency powers” to overrule the decision of the secretary of state.

“Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state....,” Trump tweeted.

The tweet was flagged by Twitter, saying “this claim about election fraud is disputed” as it has done to many of Trump’s posts in the past.

The Republican leader suggested officials check the number of envelopes against the number of ballots, claiming that they “may just find” more ballots than envelopes received. “So simple, and so easy to do. Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done!” he added.

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential elections, Trump vehemently opposed mail-in ballots on the basis of unproven claims of election fraud. As compared to Republicans, more registered Democrats had requested for postal ballots for the elections in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

It directly reflected on the results when counting of mail-in ballots pushed Joe Biden ahead of Trump in key states, helping the Democrat reclaim the “Blue Wall”. Since then, Trump and his allies have been crying foul over the election results. Trump campaign filed several lawsuits and requested a recount in swing states but failed to get the desired results.

During a Fox News interview aired on Sunday, Trump lashed out at the Georgia governor as well as secretary of state Brad Raffensperger for not intervening on his behalf. The president said that Kemp did nothing, adding he was “ashamed” that he endorsed the fellow Republican for governor’s office.

On November 20, Georgia certified results showing a narrow win for Biden after a manual recount, with state Republicans signing off on it. Trump campaign has continued with its baseless claims of widespread voter fraud but several Republicans have broken ranks with the outgoing president and advised working on a smooth transition.