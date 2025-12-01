Search
Trump warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

AFP |
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 10:42 pm IST

Trump has been pushing for a security pact between Israel and Syria since Sharaa's Islamist coalition overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

US President Donald Trump warned Israel on Monday against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in the south of the country.

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.(AFP)
"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous State," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said he was "very satisfied" with Syria's performance under former Islamist rebel President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who made a historic visit to the White House in November.

But tensions have risen over hundreds of strikes by Israel on Syria. In the deadliest so far, Israeli forces killed 13 people on Friday in an operation in southern Syria, saying they targeted an Islamist group.

Trump said Sharaa "is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together."

He added that the United States was "doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended" to rebuild the war-torn country.

Good relations between Syria and Israel would add to his efforts for a wider Middle East peace following the fragile Gaza ceasefire in October, added Trump.

