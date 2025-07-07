Trump warns of additional tariff for countries aligning with ‘anti-American BRICS policies'

US President Donald Trump has warned of an additional tariff for countries aligning themselves with any BRICS policies which are “anti-American.” As per the latest announcement from the US leader, an additional tariff of 10 percent will be charged. President Donald Trump has warned of additional tariffs against countries aligning with BRICS policies.(AP)

Trump’s statement comes after the BRICS 2025 Summit condemned the US and Israel strikes on Iran last month.

At the BRICS 2025 summit in Brazil, the 10 member states - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates - condemned the American-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, referring to the attacks as “illegal.”

Furthermore, at the Brazil summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the double standard towards terror when it comes to attacks in the Global South.

BRICS slams ‘double standards’ towards Global South

In the joint declaration, which slammed the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the BRICS countries called to combat the cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens.

“We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” said the statement.

Furthermore, the joint declaration criticised the “indiscriminate rising of tariffs”, without naming the US, and added that such measures threaten to undermine global trade and disrupt global supply chains.

BRICS also strengthened its language for the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip as it expressed the Global South’s sentiment against unilateral military actions.

Trump's tariff letters ‘signed and ready’

As the deadline for his tariff pause nears, the US president has stated that he has tariff letters for 12 countries “signed and ready.” Despite reports calling Trump's alleged bluff, the Republican leader has stated that the letters will be issued on Monday - 12 PM EST.

On April 2, Trump announced revised and hiked tariff rates for all of US' trading partners. Amid global backlash and collapse of trade deals, the US president announced a 90-day pause, which was then extended till July 9.