Quad foreign ministers condemn Pahalgam attack, call for perpetrators, ‘financiers’ to be brought to justice

Foreign ministers of the Quad grouping – US, India, Japan and Australia – on Wednesday condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar walk together during the meeting of the Indo-Pacific Quad at the State Department in Washington(REUTERS)

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the US, India, Japan and Australia urged that those behind the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack be brought to justice.

The Quad joint statement said they call for perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of April 22 Pahalgam attack to be brought to justice.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire and killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were found to have links with Pakistan.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India on May 7 launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, under which the Indian armed forces successfully targetted several terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting, during which they discussed bilateral partnership and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Marco Rubio.

"A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar said during the meeting they discussed India-US bilateral partnership including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility, and "shared perspectives on regional and global developments".

Jaishankar also met with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during which they discussed advancing the defence partnership between the two countries.

"Great to meet @SecDef Pete Hegseth in Washington DC today. Had a productive conversation on advancing the India-US defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities," he said in another X post.