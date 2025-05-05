Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump-Putin meeting is necessary, but no specifics yet: Kremlin

Reuters |
May 05, 2025 07:43 PM IST

Donald Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE later this month to take part in a summit with Gulf leaders.

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia, said that a meeting was necessary but that Putin had no trips to the Middle East planned for mid-May.

Putin has not met a sitting U.S. president since he held a summit in Geneva in June 2021 with Trump's predecessor Joe Biden. (AFP)
Putin has not met a sitting U.S. president since he held a summit in Geneva in June 2021 with Trump's predecessor Joe Biden. (AFP)

Trump, who pledged to swiftly negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine shortly after retaking office, said over the weekend that he and his advisors have had "very good discussions" about Russia and Ukraine in recent days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked by reporters about comments by Trump that he might considering meeting with Putin during a trip to Saudi Arabia this month, said the Kremlin chief had no trip there scheduled, but that "such a meeting is clearly on everyone's lips."

"And in many ways we think it is certainly necessary," Peskov said. "It has to be prepared accordingly and it requires efforts at various expert levels," including continued contacts between Moscow and Washington, he added

"But so far, there are no specifics on this."

Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE later this month to take part in a summit with Gulf leaders, Axios reported.

Putin has not met a sitting US president since he held a summit in Geneva in June 2021 with Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

Putin and Trump have spoken by phone several times this year as the US leader works to broker an end to the war.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Trump-Putin meeting is necessary, but no specifics yet: Kremlin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On