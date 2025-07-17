Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Trump's ‘crypto week’ in limbo amid House Republican impasse

Bloomberg |
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 08:09 am IST

The president claimed to have convinced the holdouts to move forward with legislation after meeting with Republican leaders.

House Republican leaders struggled Wednesday to resolve an impasse with GOP hardliners on crypto legislation backed by President Donald Trump, holding open a key procedural vote as talks dragged on. 

US President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Bloomberg)

The dispute centered on the conservative holdouts’ demands to include a provision prohibiting the Federal Reserve from issuing digital assets in a broader crypto market structure bill. 

The president claimed to have convinced the holdouts to move forward with legislation after meeting with a group of them late Tuesday night at the White House.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
