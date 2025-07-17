Trump's ‘crypto week’ in limbo amid House Republican impasse
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 08:09 am IST
The president claimed to have convinced the holdouts to move forward with legislation after meeting with Republican leaders.
House Republican leaders struggled Wednesday to resolve an impasse with GOP hardliners on crypto legislation backed by President Donald Trump, holding open a key procedural vote as talks dragged on.
The dispute centered on the conservative holdouts’ demands to include a provision prohibiting the Federal Reserve from issuing digital assets in a broader crypto market structure bill.
The president claimed to have convinced the holdouts to move forward with legislation after meeting with a group of them late Tuesday night at the White House.
Trump's ‘crypto week’ in limbo amid House Republican impasse