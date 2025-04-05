Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tsunami warning issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake

AP |
Apr 05, 2025 03:25 AM IST

There were no immediate reports of damage. Just over 500,000 people live on the island of New Britain.

A tsunami warning has been issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time.(Representational)
The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time.(Representational)

The quake was shallow, striking the Pacific island nation at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) on Saturday morning local time. It was centred offshore, 194 km (120 miles) east of the town of Kimbe, on the island of New Britain.

The USGS issued a tsunami warning for waves of 1 to 3 metres along some parts of the Papua New Guinea coastline after the temblor. A caution about smaller waves of 0.3 m was issued for the nearby Solomon Islands.

There were no immediate reports of damage. Just over 500,000 people live on the island of New Britain.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to the country, which is Papua New Guinea's closest neighbour. No warning was issued for New Zealand.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Tsunami warning issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On