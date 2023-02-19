Home / World News / Turkey ends earthquake rescue operations except in two provinces

Turkey ends earthquake rescue operations except in two provinces

world news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Turkey earthquake: The rescue operations are still on in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces.

TOPSHOT - Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras on February 18, 2023, after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. - The death toll on February 18 rose to more than 44,000 from the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, 2023. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)(AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Turkey has ended rescue efforts in all provinces except the two hardest hit by last week's massive quake that killed tens of thousands of people, the Turkish disaster agency said Sunday.

"In many of our provinces, search and rescue efforts have been completed. They continue in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces," the agency's chief Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara. The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 was in Kahramanmaras.

