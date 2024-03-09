 Turkey firmly backs Hamas leaders, says President Erdogan | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Turkey firmly backs Hamas leaders, says President Erdogan

Turkey firmly backs Hamas leaders, says President Erdogan

AFP |
Mar 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has been one of the most virulent critics of Israel since the start of the war in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Ankara "firmly backs" Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)

"No-one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organisation," he said in a speech in Istanbul. "Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Erdogan has been one of the most virulent critics of Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, which began after an October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel that claimed at least 1,160 lives, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Also Read | Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas amount to ‘war crime’: UN human rights

Israel has responded with a relentless ground and air offensive that the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said has killed at least 30,878 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave, mostly women and children.

Erdogan has called Israel a "terrorist state" and accused it of conducting a "genocide" in Gaza.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On