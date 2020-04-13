e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Turkey’s Erdogan refuses minister’s resignation over pandemic response

Turkey’s Erdogan refuses minister’s resignation over pandemic response

Soylu came in for fierce criticism after a 48-hour nationwide shutdown to counter the spread of the coronavirus was announced on Friday night with just two hours’ notice, sparking panic-buying.

world Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:30 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Istanbul
File photo of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
File photo of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. (AFP)
         

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday refused the resignation of his interior minister over his handling of an abrupt nationwide lockdown that led to panic buying.

Suleyman Soylu’s resignation had not been accepted, said a statement from Erdogan. “He is going to continue to carry out his functions,” he added.

Soylu came in for fierce criticism after a 48-hour nationwide shutdown to counter the spread of the coronavirus was announced on Friday night with just two hours’ notice, sparking panic-buying.

tags
top news
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
India records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, crosses 9,000-mark
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Updates: Nagaland records first Covid-19 case; patient admitted in Assam
Updates: Nagaland records first Covid-19 case; patient admitted in Assam
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and interiors explained
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news