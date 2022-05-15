Turkey says open to talking with Finland, Sweden over NATO bid

Turkey voiced readiness Saturday to discuss Finland and Sweden's plans to join NATO, despite accusing them of harbouring "terrorist organisations".

"A big majority of the Turkish people are against the membership of those countries who are supporting PKK terrorist organization ... but these are the issues that we need to talk of course with our NATO allies as well as these countries," said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while arriving for talks in Berlin with NATO counterparts as well as Finland and Sweden.

The PKK is the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has been designated a terrorist organisation in the UK, European Union and the United States.