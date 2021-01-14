Turkey says turning back on S-400s 'problematic', seeks US dialogue
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said it would be "very problematic" for Ankara to turn back on its purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems but expressed hope that a dispute with the United States on the issue could be resolved through dialogue.
Akar also reiterated that Turkey was in talks with Russia on obtaining a second consignment of the S400 defence systems.
Washington slapped sanctions on NATO ally Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief Ismail Demir and three other employees last month following its acquisition of the S-400s.
"It is a very problematic situation to turn back from the point we have come to. We invite (the United States) to distance themselves from threatening language such as sanctions," Akar told journalists in Ankara.
"We want the solution of problems through dialogue. If the US side wants a solution, a solution could be found with work on the technical level," he said.
The sanctions were imposed at a challenging time in the fraught relationship between Ankara and Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20, replacing Donald Trump. Biden has been critical of President Tayyip Erdogan's policies in the past.
Turkey has defended its acquisition of the S-400s as a necessity because it was unable to procure air defence systems from any NATO ally on satisfactory terms.
Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defence systems. Turkey rejects this and says S-400s will not be integrated into NATO.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe mulls vaccine certificate to boost crippled economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Security concerns' push UAE to suspend issuance of visit visas to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong cops arrest 11 for assisting pro-democracy protesters' escape attempt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long-withheld Pentagon survey shows widespread racial discrimination, harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump will try to make his impeachment about free speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow may approve non-Russian Covid-19 vaccines soon: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia says 'obliged' to detain Alexei Navalny upon return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor nations need more cash to adapt to climate change: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What is WHO team looking for in Wuhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox