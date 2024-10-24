Turkey terror attack: Video shows gunman storming TUSAS HQ near Ankara with explosives; 5 killed

A major terror attack in Turkey left five dead and multiple injured when armed assailants targeted Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters near Ankara. A total of 22 people were left injured in the terror attack, out of which three are critical and still undergoing intensive treatment, the Interior Ministry said. Armed attackers appear on security camera footage approaching a Turkish aviation company building in Ankara, Turkey (Reuters)(via REUTERS)

At the time of the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was holding talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the 16th Brics Summit. Erdogan condemned what he termed a "heinous terrorist attack," Al Jazeera reported.

The entire attack was caught on CCTV cameras from the streets and the TUSAS headquarters, and shows armed gunmen making their way down the street into the offices just minutes before the attack. Clips from the terror attack, now going viral on social media, also show the explosions and gunfire that killed 5 people in Turkey on Wednesday.

In the video, an attacker with a gun runs up the parking lot of the headquarters. The identities of the attackers have not been revealed by the Turkish government yet, and no group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Another video from the terror attack showed two armed men stepping out of a yellow car in the middle of the street with assault rifles, shooting at people passing by. One person passing by falls to the ground, likely injured in the gunfire.

The footage from the site of the incident broadcast by local media just after the attack that took place at 3:30pm (local time) showed huge clouds of smoke and a large fire raging at the site in Kahramankazan.

While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the Turkish government said that the attack was "probably linked" to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been involved in a decades-long insurgency against the government, according to Al Jazeera report.

"The identification process and the search for fingerprints are continuing and we will say which terrorist organisation was behind the attack," adding that “the way in which this action was carried out is very probably linked to the PKK,” said Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

(With inputs from ANI)