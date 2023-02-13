Turkey-Syria earthquake: Baby rescued after 128 hours is ‘Hero of the Day’

The ‘miracle’ baby, who was rescued after being under the rubble for nearly 128 hours in Turkey’s Hatay, is now winning hearts online for another video. The toddler, whose pictures covered with grime had gone viral earlier, has now emerged happily fed in a new video.

The video, which garnered close to 2 million views, was shared on Twitter by an account named - doranimated - purportedly run by Michael Doran, director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at American thinktank Hudson Institute.

Captioned ‘hero of the day’, the video shows the two-month old chuckling after getting cleaned up and a satisfying meal. "And here is the hero of the day! A toddler who was rescued 128 hours after the earthquake. Satisfied after a wash and a delicious lunch," wrote the user, who posted the video.

Netizens lauded the user for posting a positive story and showered blessings on the infant. One user wrote, “Needed a good story today. Thank God.” Other users also poured love in the comment section. "God bless. Thanks for shining some hope. Such a tragedy in Turkey and Syria," wrote another person. "Hope the kid has someone to hold onto... may the universe chart out a path of happiness for the child," read one comment.

While the death toll in Turkey and Syria topped 33,000 on Monday, tales of miraculous survivals continue to inject hope for thousands of rescuers scouring through debris amid freezing cold.

Turkish media reported stories of a two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman and a 70-year-old woman saved from the ravages of the earthquake after five days.

A video from a hospital in Turkey's Gaziantep area, the worst affected places after the strongest earthquake in decades, showed nurses running towards a number of incubators placed inside the neo-natal unit while buildings were biting the dust in the area. The CCTV recording was first shared by a Turkish journalist Andrew Hopkins.

