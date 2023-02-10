Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE: Toll nears 21,000; hope of finding survivors fades

Turkey-Syria earthquake live: Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless after the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria three days ago as the death toll passed 20,700 on Thursday.

Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive over three days after one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade.

The deaths have surpassed the toll from a 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400, and the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Nepal in 2015 that killed more than 8,800 people.

