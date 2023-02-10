Home / World News / Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE: Toll nears 21,000; hope of finding survivors fades
Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE: Toll nears 21,000; hope of finding survivors fades

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 06:57 AM IST

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE: Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive over three days after the catastrophic quake.

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE updates: Rescuers pull out a woman from a collapsed building on Thursday, 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, (AP)
Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE updates: Rescuers pull out a woman from a collapsed building on Thursday, 87 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, (AP)
ByHT News Desk
Turkey-Syria earthquake live: Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless after the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria three days ago as the death toll passed 20,700 on Thursday.

Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive over three days after one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade.

The deaths have surpassed the toll from a 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400, and the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Nepal in 2015 that killed more than 8,800 people.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2023 06:57 AM IST

    Watch: Ukrainian rescuers arrive in Turkey

    Rescuers from Ukrainian emergency services set up a "tent city" in Antakya, Turkey, to begin search and rescue operations, reported AFP

  • Feb 10, 2023 06:13 AM IST

    After the silence, body bags: Turkish town counts its dead

    Rescuers, who went into a hole in an apartment block turned into a pile of concrete and steel pancakes with blankets and a pillow, came out again with a body bag. The scene has been repeated countless times in wpr, a town of 40,000 people, where officials would not give a death toll but said there were definitely hundreds of fatalities. Read more

  • Feb 10, 2023 05:54 AM IST

    WHO chief departs for quake-hit Syria

    Taking to his official Twitter handle, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed about his visit to Syria and stated that WHO has been supporting essential health care in earthquake-affected regions.

  • Feb 10, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    World Bank joins aid effort

    The World Bank will provide Turkey $1.78 billion in assistance for relief and recovery work, with immediate assistance of $780 million through two existing projects in the country to rebuild basic municipal-level infrastructure. It’s also preparing an extra $1 billion in operations to support people affected. Read more

  • Feb 10, 2023 05:37 AM IST

    US announces $85 million aid 

    The United States will provide $85 million in initial earthquake aid to Turkey and Syria. The relief will include medicine, food and shelter along with other supplies, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. Read more

  • Feb 10, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    ‘Much more help needed’: UN chief

    U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is pressing the international community to provide money for Turkey and Syria and work on physical access for aid to earthquake-stricken parts of Syria. Hours after a U.N. aid convoy crossed from Turkey into Syria’s rebel-held northwest for the first time since Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake, Guterres said, “More help is on the way, but much more is needed.” 

