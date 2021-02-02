Turkish minister LGBT comments about protesters 'hateful conduct', says Twitter
Turkey's interior minister on Tuesday condemned protesters at a top Istanbul university as "LGBT deviants" in a statement which Twitter deemed as hateful conduct.
Students and teachers at Istanbul's Bogazici University have held protests for the last month against the appointment of Melih Bulu as rector by President Tayyip Erdogan, which they said was undemocratic.
On Monday, scuffles broke out between police and those protesting against the detention of four people after images were shared on social media of them laying a picture on the ground that mixed sacred Islamic imagery with symbols supporting LGBT issues.
Police entered campus later in the day to disperse students who were planning an all-night vigil outside the rector's building and detained 159 in total throughout the day, the governor's office said.
Istanbul police said 61 people were still detained and were giving statements on Tuesday.
"Should we tolerate the LGBT deviants who insult the great Kaaba? Of course not. Should we tolerate the LGBT deviants who attempted to occupy the rector's building? Of course not," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter, repeating a phrase that sparked outrage amongst students and rights groups over the weekend.
In a rare move, Twitter placed a warning on Soylu's tweet, saying it violated rules about hateful conduct but added it decided to keep it on the site as it might be in the public interest for it to remain accessible.
Turkey's presidency communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said Monday's protests were a response to the university's decision to block an application to set up an LGBTI club - which he said tried to "trample our values underfoot".
The government has harshly criticised the protesters, with Erdogan praising his party's youth wing on Monday for "not being the LGBT youth."
The main opposition CHP has supported the protests and several parliamentarians from the pro-Kurdish HDP were turned away at the university's entrance on Monday.
Erdogan's critics say the president and his AK Party, which promotes conservative Islamic values, have eroded social rights and tolerance during their 18 years in power. Erdogan's supporters say he has restored freedom of religious expression in a once strongly secular republic.
Bulu, who applied to be an AKP candidate in a 2015 parliamentary election, was the first rector chosen from outside a university since a military coup in Turkey in 1980, Bogazici faculty members have said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
- “The military killed us, raped our sisters and mothers, torched our villages. How is it possible for us to stay safe under their control?” said Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association in the camps in Cox’s Bazar district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar leader tells his government taking power was inevitable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish minister LGBT comments about protesters 'hateful conduct', says Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coup for US, ‘cabinet reshuffle’ for China: How world reacted to Myanmar crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer forecasts $15 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales for 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suu Kyi's party demands her release as Myanmar generals tighten grip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective in late-stage trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China
- Team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, said “excellent facilities, very informative meeting” from an open window as the group left the center in minivans. He also tweeted that they had met with staff in charge of livestock health in Hubei province and toured laboratories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France says Europe’s vaccine strategy is safer than UK’s
- France’s junior minister for European Union affairs, Clement Beaune defended the EU’s decision to purchase the doses in common, an approach that avoided a race between member states and put the bloc’s less affluent countries on an equal foot with its richest countries such as Germany or France.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Offline message app Bridgefy downloaded 600,000 times after Myanmar coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
D-day for Navalny as court hearing begins. Here's a timeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hitler’s toilet seat looted by US soldier during World War II up for auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox