IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Turkish minister LGBT comments about protesters 'hateful conduct', says Twitter
Students shout slogans as they wait in front of the Bogazici University in solidarity with fellow students who are protesting against the new rector.(REUTERS)
Students shout slogans as they wait in front of the Bogazici University in solidarity with fellow students who are protesting against the new rector.(REUTERS)
world news

Turkish minister LGBT comments about protesters 'hateful conduct', says Twitter

The government has harshly criticised the protesters, with Erdogan praising his party's youth wing on Monday for "not being the LGBT youth."
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:24 PM IST

Turkey's interior minister on Tuesday condemned protesters at a top Istanbul university as "LGBT deviants" in a statement which Twitter deemed as hateful conduct.

Students and teachers at Istanbul's Bogazici University have held protests for the last month against the appointment of Melih Bulu as rector by President Tayyip Erdogan, which they said was undemocratic.

On Monday, scuffles broke out between police and those protesting against the detention of four people after images were shared on social media of them laying a picture on the ground that mixed sacred Islamic imagery with symbols supporting LGBT issues.

Police entered campus later in the day to disperse students who were planning an all-night vigil outside the rector's building and detained 159 in total throughout the day, the governor's office said.

Istanbul police said 61 people were still detained and were giving statements on Tuesday.

"Should we tolerate the LGBT deviants who insult the great Kaaba? Of course not. Should we tolerate the LGBT deviants who attempted to occupy the rector's building? Of course not," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter, repeating a phrase that sparked outrage amongst students and rights groups over the weekend.

In a rare move, Twitter placed a warning on Soylu's tweet, saying it violated rules about hateful conduct but added it decided to keep it on the site as it might be in the public interest for it to remain accessible.

Turkey's presidency communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said Monday's protests were a response to the university's decision to block an application to set up an LGBTI club - which he said tried to "trample our values underfoot".

The government has harshly criticised the protesters, with Erdogan praising his party's youth wing on Monday for "not being the LGBT youth."

The main opposition CHP has supported the protests and several parliamentarians from the pro-Kurdish HDP were turned away at the university's entrance on Monday.

Erdogan's critics say the president and his AK Party, which promotes conservative Islamic values, have eroded social rights and tolerance during their 18 years in power. Erdogan's supporters say he has restored freedom of religious expression in a once strongly secular republic.

Bulu, who applied to be an AKP candidate in a 2015 parliamentary election, was the first rector chosen from outside a university since a military coup in Turkey in 1980, Bogazici faculty members have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey
app
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 1. (Reuters)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 1. (Reuters)
world news

Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?

AP, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Monday was supposed to be the first day of a new session of Parliament following November elections that Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo Rohingya refugees board a naval ship to be transported to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Countries with the least corruption have been best positioned to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely-watched annual study released Thursday by anti-graft watchdog organization Transparency International. Bangladesh, which scored 26 and placed 146th on the list, “invests little in health care while corruption flourishes during COVID-19, ranging from bribery in health clinics to misappropriated aid,” Transparency wrote. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu, file)(AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo Rohingya refugees board a naval ship to be transported to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Countries with the least corruption have been best positioned to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a closely-watched annual study released Thursday by anti-graft watchdog organization Transparency International. Bangladesh, which scored 26 and placed 146th on the list, “invests little in health care while corruption flourishes during COVID-19, ranging from bribery in health clinics to misappropriated aid,” Transparency wrote. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu, file)(AP)
world news

Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup

AP, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • “The military killed us, raped our sisters and mothers, torched our villages. How is it possible for us to stay safe under their control?” said Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association in the camps in Cox’s Bazar district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The army, known as the Tatmadaw, took power on Monday and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi (AP photo/Aung Shine Oo, file)(AP)
The army, known as the Tatmadaw, took power on Monday and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi (AP photo/Aung Shine Oo, file)(AP)
world news

Myanmar leader tells his government taking power was inevitable

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:26 PM IST
"Despite the Tatmadaw's repeated requests, this path was chosen inevitably for the country. Until the next government is formed after the upcoming election, we need to steer the country," Myanmar's coup leader Min Aung Hlaing was quoted as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students shout slogans as they wait in front of the Bogazici University in solidarity with fellow students who are protesting against the new rector.(REUTERS)
Students shout slogans as they wait in front of the Bogazici University in solidarity with fellow students who are protesting against the new rector.(REUTERS)
world news

Turkish minister LGBT comments about protesters 'hateful conduct', says Twitter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:24 PM IST
The government has harshly criticised the protesters, with Erdogan praising his party's youth wing on Monday for "not being the LGBT youth."
READ FULL STORY
Close
People holding portraits of Myanmar's de facto government leader Aung San Suu Kyi stage a protest rally in Tokyo.(AP)
People holding portraits of Myanmar's de facto government leader Aung San Suu Kyi stage a protest rally in Tokyo.(AP)
world news

Coup for US, ‘cabinet reshuffle’ for China: How world reacted to Myanmar crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The military, which ruled Myanmar for nearly five decades, again took control of the country under a state of emergency and handed power to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus that causes COVID-19 are rapidly popping up and health officials say the pandemic could get worse unless people do more to curb cases. So far, vaccines seem to remain effective against the new variants, but the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a virus that can elude defenses could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus that causes COVID-19 are rapidly popping up and health officials say the pandemic could get worse unless people do more to curb cases. So far, vaccines seem to remain effective against the new variants, but the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a virus that can elude defenses could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)(AP)
world news

Pfizer forecasts $15 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales for 2021

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The vaccine projection primarily includes doses that are expected to be delivered this year under existing contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds up an image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
A demonstrator holds up an image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
world news

Suu Kyi's party demands her release as Myanmar generals tighten grip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The Nobel Peace laureate's whereabouts remained unknown more than 24 hours after her arrest in a military takeover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen. (Reuters)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is seen. (Reuters)
world news

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective in late-stage trial

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:23 PM IST
The results, collated by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow that developed and tested the vaccine, were in line with efficacy data reported at earlier stages of the trial, which has been running in Moscow since September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team members wore full protective gear during Tuesday's visit (AP)(AP)
The team members wore full protective gear during Tuesday's visit (AP)(AP)
world news

WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China

AP, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, said “excellent facilities, very informative meeting” from an open window as the group left the center in minivans. He also tweeted that they had met with staff in charge of livestock health in Hubei province and toured laboratories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With nations all over the world counting on Covid-19 vaccines to return to normal life as swiftly as possible, delivery delays in Europe announced by vaccine-makers Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca sent chills through the bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)
With nations all over the world counting on Covid-19 vaccines to return to normal life as swiftly as possible, delivery delays in Europe announced by vaccine-makers Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca sent chills through the bloc. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)
world news

France says Europe’s vaccine strategy is safer than UK’s

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • France’s junior minister for European Union affairs, Clement Beaune defended the EU’s decision to purchase the doses in common, an approach that avoided a race between member states and put the bloc’s less affluent countries on an equal foot with its richest countries such as Germany or France.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
Myanmar citizens hold up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

Offline message app Bridgefy downloaded 600,000 times after Myanmar coup

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:49 PM IST
After the country's democratically elected leaders were arrested, phone and internet connections were disrupted in the main city Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw and some other parts of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wikipedia's new code of conduct bans harassment on and off the site.(AFP)
Wikipedia's new code of conduct bans harassment on and off the site.(AFP)
world news

Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The online encyclopedia, which turned 20 years old last month, largely relies on unpaid volunteers to handle issues around users' behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The moves demonstrate that, just as Trump remade immigration policies from the White House, Biden can undo them with the stroke of a pen.(REUTERS)
The moves demonstrate that, just as Trump remade immigration policies from the White House, Biden can undo them with the stroke of a pen.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies

AP, San Diego
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The review of border security includes a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexican border cities for hearings in US immigration court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
world news

D-day for Navalny as court hearing begins. Here's a timeline

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Russia’s penitentiary service has asked the Simonovsky district court in Moscow to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
world news

Hitler’s toilet seat looted by US soldier during World War II up for auction

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST
According to the auction company, the family of the “enterprising” soldier has now decided to cash in on the two-piece wooden toilet seat with its lid removed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP