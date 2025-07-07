Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq
Reuters |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 02:31 PM IST
The incident happened during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed PKK.
Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said on Monday.
In a statement, the ministry said the incident took place on Sunday during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Other soldiers also exposed to the gas in the cave have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the ministry said.