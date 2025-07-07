Twelve Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in Iraq

Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said on Monday. At least 12 Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas in Iraq(Representational image/Reuters)

In a statement, the ministry said the incident took place on Sunday during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Other soldiers also exposed to the gas in the cave have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the ministry said.