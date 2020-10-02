Twitter expands voice tweets feature to more iOS users; no word on Android platform

world

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:01 IST

Twitter has expanded its voice tweets feature, which allows people to record audio to include with a tweet, to more users on iOS, the company has announced. However, there is still no information on when the feature would be available for Android users.

The announcement comes after a lot of users criticised the company after the feature was not accessible enough since June when it first introduced voice tweets.

“Since introducing the feature in June, we’ve taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice Tweets more accessible,” Twitter support said in a statement on its social media platform.

“Transcription for audio and video is part of our larger plan to make Twitter accessible for everyone across all features, both existing and new,” the San Francisco-based company said in another tweet.

To access Twitter’s newest feature, iPhone users who have received the update can tap on a button in their tweet compose box to record their audio tweets. It will be shared along with the user’s profile picture. Other Twitter users can just tap on the play button to hear the voice tweet.

“Testing voice Tweets earlier this summer made us realize how much work we still need to do as a company, and we made a commitment to make Twitter more inclusive for the disabled community – creating a dedicated team to focus on greater accessibility, tooling, and advocacy across all of our products,” the company said in a statement.

Twitter also announced that it is working to add automated captions to audio and video by early 2021.