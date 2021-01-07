e-paper
Home / World News / Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of US capitol

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of US capitol

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets “as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.,” after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:36 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Facebook joined Twitter in blocking Trump from posting following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.(Reuters)
         

Twitter and Facebook Inc on Wednesday temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.

Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump’s page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

