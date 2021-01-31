Two car bombs kill at least 11 in Syria's Northern Aleppo
A car bomb exploded leaving at least five people dead and more than 25 injured in Northern Aleppo, Syria's al-Watan newspaper reported on Sunday.
State news agency SANA reported the bombing in the city of Azaz but did not say how many people had been killed or injured.
Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is in control of the area where the explosion occurred.
A separate suicide car bombing at a checkpoint manned by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the Bezaa area, also in Northern Aleppo, killed six FSA members and injured four, FSA sources said.
Turkish forces and their Syrian insurgent allies seized territory in the region in an offensive in 2019 against the Kurdish YPG militia which holds swathes of north and east Syria.
Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group tied to the PKK inside its own borders.
Turkish state-owned Anadolu agency said 10 people had died and 24 were injured in two attacks in Northern Syria on Sunday, adding that a car bomb had exploded in the centre of Azaz.
